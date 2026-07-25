Shah Rukh Khan spotted enjoying time off with family in London; internet questions his silence on student protests

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen spending quality time with his family in London, where he was joined by wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. As photos from the vacation spread across social media, they not only delighted fans but also triggered a wave of discussion, with many questioning the actor's continued silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests in India.

Shah Rukh spotted with family in London

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King with his daughter Suhana Khan.

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Since Friday night, several photos and videos of Shah Rukh enjoying a family vacation in London have surfaced on social media. The superstar was seen strolling through the city's streets with wife Gauri Khan and their children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, with the candid moments quickly going viral among fans.

In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, he is seen in a relaxed ensemble. The superstar was seen sporting baggy trousers paired with a plain T-shirt and a hoodie. Gauri also kept her look relaxed and understated, stepping out in grey pyjamas paired with a light blue shirt. Suhana, meanwhile, opted for a more chic appearance, wearing a body-hugging grey dress.

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Internet questions silence

{{^usCountry}} As the images gained traction on social media, many fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh enjoying a family getaway with Gauri Khan and their children. However, the pictures also sparked a debate online, with several social media users questioning the superstar's silence as the CJP-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities continue to gather momentum across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the images gained traction on social media, many fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh enjoying a family getaway with Gauri Khan and their children. However, the pictures also sparked a debate online, with several social media users questioning the superstar's silence as the CJP-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities continue to gather momentum across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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One wrote, “Loved SRK A LOT but he is spineless. Unfollowed”, with another sharing, “He had spine...he didn't mind speaking. But stuff with his son rattled him...he hasn't been same since that day.”

“His fans will defend: bro he is in London, he may not be knowing what is going on in this country,” one comment read. One social media user shared, “He seems to have not lost the spine. Intresting.”

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“Super intellectuals on Twitter are arguing whether #ShahRukhKhan should tweet on #NEETprotest or not, and bro is chilling in London,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Everyone on Twitter: “Why isn’t #ShahRukhKhan tweeting?” 🤯Meanwhile, SRK in London: 😎✌️”

Some defended the actor, with one fan sharing, “People are now calling him ‘spineless’… but where were they when people tried to break his spirit every time he spoke for his country? Every time he expressed an opinion, he was labelled with all kinds of names. Now people are asking why he doesn’t speak.”

“They have hundreds of crores on their backs, livelihoods of hundreds and thousands of people, movie releases backed with crores of rupees, publishers, producers and directors depending on them. A single tweet can jeopardise it entirely. We never know. Social media is ruthless and unrelenting,” another shared.

What’s next for Shah Rukh

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On the film front, Shah Rukh is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King. The film holds special significance, as it will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, following her acting debut in The Archies.

The film reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar in the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film has already created a buzz among fans, especially after Shah Rukh and Deepika were recently spotted in Cape Town, reportedly shooting portions of the movie.

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The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed Khan in the blockbuster Pathaan and is co-written by the acclaimed Sujoy Ghosh. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.