Akele mein batana chahiye tha: Shah Rukh Khan to fan after she tells him she loves him more than her husband

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wit was on full display at an event in Mangalore, where an unexpected love confession from a fan turned into one of the evening's funniest moments. A female fan declared that she loved him even more than her own husband, and without skipping a beat, Shah Rukh quipped, "You should have told me that in private," leaving the audience in stitches.

Shah Rukh’s witty response to a female fan

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Shah Rukh made an appearance in Mangalore, Karnataka, for an event hosted by a real estate group. The superstar brought the house down with performances to some of his biggest chartbusters and interacted with audience members.

Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media. In one clip, a female fan is heard telling him that she loves him more than her husband.

And the superstar had a witty response to her. The actor flashed his trademark smile, burst into laughter, and quipped, “Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na (You could have told this to me in private).”

On a serious note, Shah Rukh added, “I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During the event, the actor greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada and went on to express his gratitude by saying, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the event, the actor greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada and went on to express his gratitude by saying, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah Rukh was born in New Delhi, but spent the first five years of his life in the port city, from 1965 to 1970, living with his grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed.

What’s next for Shah Rukh

On the film front, Shah Rukh is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King. The film holds special significance, as it will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, following her acting debut in The Archies.

The film reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar in the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film has already created a buzz among fans, especially after Shah Rukh and Deepika were recently spotted in Cape Town, reportedly shooting portions of the movie.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed Khan in the blockbuster Pathaan and is co-written by the acclaimed Sujoy Ghosh. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON