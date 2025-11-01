Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra's first reaction to SRK

Hema Malini was the first person to see something special in Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood. While Deewana (1992) was his big-screen debut, it was Hema who first signed him for Dil Aashna Hai the same year giving him his big break. She tells us, “I can't believe he is turning 60, I thought he must be in his 40s. From the moment I saw him in Fauji I knew he was different. He suited the rich, aristocratic man's son's role that I was casting for. He was smart and well spoken. I got my sister to call him and he couldn't believe it was a call from me, he just kept giggling over the phone.” Shah Rukh Khan and Hema Malini

She adds that it was not just her but also husband and veteran actor Dharmendra who Shah Rukh left impressed. She recalls,"When Dharamji saw him he said, 'Is ladke ko zaroor lena' He even wrote some of the dialogues for him. Shah Rukh had rough looking hair back then and was short, unlike other heroes but had a unique charm about him. Though he was great as the charming romantic hero, he also excelled in villainous roles. Today, I'm happy to see the big personality he has become."