Shah Rukh Khan unites with Alia Bhatt on screen, beats up goons in a suited look. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, seen together in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, are back on screen again. The two have featured in a commercial for a fabric brand and it has Shah Rukh looking a dapper in a black suit, beating up goons while also warning them not to spoil his sofa covers. The ad has been directed by Vasan Bala of Monica O My Darling fame. Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan cracked a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show after Deepika Padukone said she knows ‘jhadu-pocha’

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in a still from the ad.

The video opens with Shah Rukh prepping for a party but he spots party poopers in the form of several martial arts fighters. He goes on to beat them up but warns them in between, “hey sofa mat ganda karo yaar", “arey joote leke mat chado na please”, “joote leke mat koodo na please” (don't spoil the sofa, don't climb and jump on sofa with shoes). He even tries to apologise for beating them. Alia Bhatt interrupts and asks Shah Rukh about what was he doing. When the actor replies, “protecting these beauties”, to which Alia responds, “these beauties don't need protection” and explains, “in stains ko main aasani se ponjh dungi, tum bas inko dho (I can easily clean the sofa, you just beat these goons).”

Fans love Alia and Shah Rukh's ad

Fans loved the ad and called it “Amazing." A person reacted, “this is so so cool”. Another said, “Why is this so cute”. One more wrote, “Want SRK x Alia Collab in some good project.” Putting up a question for Vasan Bala, a viewer asked, “@vasanbala feature film starring the king when.”

Alia and Shah Rukh Khan's films

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia were earlier seen together in Dear Zindagi. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film had Shah Rukh as Dr Jehangir Khan (Jug) and Alia as his patient Kaira. The film was praised by the critics.

Alia was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She was cast opposite Ranveer Singh in the film which also starred Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. On Friday, she saw the release of her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone on Netflix.

After this year's biggest blockbuster Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role in Jawan. The film is set to release on September 1. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his kitty.

