Shah Rukh Khan waived 42 lakh dues for Marathi film Deool Band 2: ‘Film was more important than money’

Instances of Shah Rukh Khan being his generous self have been many, and recently, Marathi film Deool Band 2 director Pravin Tarde credited the film's massive success to the actor's generosity. Deool Band 2 has crossed ₹80 crore at the worldwide box office and has become the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

How did SRK help the Marathi film Deool Band 2?

Shah Rukh Khan waived off fees for Marathi film Deool Band 2.

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Speaking to Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde shared that he approached Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the digital format required to screen films in theatres. Tarde revealed that although he had allocated ₹12 lakh for it, the final cost came to ₹42 lakh. However, he did not have that kind of money to pay Red Chillies.

He then approached the production house and explained his situation. Tarde shared that he told them that since it was a regional film, they had a limited budget and requested their support.

Later, when the makers of Deool Band 2 still did not have the money to pay for the DCP, the matter reached the superstar, who reacted in the most generous way. “He asked his technical team about the matter. They told him it was a film by the makers of Mulshi Pattern. Since Mulshi Pattern was later remade as Antim by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh was aware of our work. He then enquired about Deool Band 2. His team told him it was a well-made emotional film and that the makers wanted the DCP but couldn’t afford the cost. The DCP was ready, but it hadn’t been handed over because the dues were pending,” Tarde shared.

'Waive their bill'

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{{^usCountry}} Knowing that it was a well-made film, SRK decided to waive the fee. Tarde said, “'Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film. Today, the film is heading towards the ₹100-crore club and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him." About Deool Band 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Knowing that it was a well-made film, SRK decided to waive the fee. Tarde said, “'Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film. Today, the film is heading towards the ₹100-crore club and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him." About Deool Band 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Deool Band 2 stars Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in the lead roles, while Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar, and Pravin Tarde appear in supporting roles. The film is a sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band. It addresses the sensitive issue of farmer suicides and explores the conflict between faith and atheism.

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