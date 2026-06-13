Shaan recalls ‘short-lived’ taste of superstar-level fan frenzy when schoolgirls mistook him for Shah Rukh Khan

Playback singer Shaan has enjoyed immense popularity over the years thanks to a string of chart-topping hits. Yet, despite being one of the most recognisable voices in the country, the singer recently admitted that he has rarely experienced the kind of overwhelming fan frenzy in Mumbai that many film stars do. Recalling an amusing incident on Humans of Bombay's All India Mehfil, Shaan shared how he was once unexpectedly surrounded by a group of enthusiastic fans, only to later discover that they had mistaken him for Shah Rukh Khan. Shaan recalls being mistaken for Shah Rukh Khan.

When Shaan was mistaken for Shah Rukh Khan Shaan recalled being mobbed by a group of schoolgirls before realising it was a case of mistaken identity. He said, "Nayi nayi gaadi thi meri Maruti 800 aur main petrol bharne ruka hua tha (I had just bought a new car, a Maruti 800, and I had stopped at a petrol pump to fill it up). They generally used to tell you to get out of the car, so I was standing outside. A whole bus of young schoolgirls surrounded me and there was full chaos. But they then went back to the bus."

Shaan added, "Jab voh jaa rahe the, tab maine suna ki unhe laga main Shah Rukh Khan hoon (As they were leaving, I overheard them saying that they thought I was Shah Rukh Khan). They were not from Mumbai, so obviously they didn't know that someone of that stature is not going to be at a petrol pump filling petrol in his car. Kisi ne galat pehchan liya aur baaki sab aise hi aa gaye the, phir baad mein pata chala kuch toh gadbad hai (Someone had mistaken me for someone else, and the others simply followed along. Later, they realised that something wasn't quite right). Till then I was thinking, wow, what is happening to me? What is this madness? It was short-lived but nice."

Over the years, Shaan has lent his voice to several songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan, including Main Hoon Don, Kuch To Hua Hai, Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om, Deewangi Deewangi, and Aankhein Khuli.

About Shaan Shaan has previously revealed that before entering the music industry and becoming a household name, he took up several odd jobs to make ends meet, including selling television cables door-to-door. He rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hit songs across Hindi, Bengali and several other Indian languages. Over the years, he has delivered numerous chartbusters, including Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, Main Hoon Don, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Most recently, the singer lent his voice to the title track of Welcome to the Jungle. Composed by Vikram Montrose, the song has also been sung by Priya Patidar and Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Meggha Bali. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.