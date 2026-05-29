Akshay Kumar hails Gurindervir Singh as he becomes India’s fastest man alive: ‘Punjabiyan di shaan vakhri’

He concluded, "So proud of you young man. Even prouder that you are from our armed forces. Punjabiyan di shaan vakhri (Punjabis have a unique and unmatchable pride):)”

Taking to X, Akshay shared a picture of Gurindervir and wrote: “Was reading about Gurindervir Singh, who has become India’s fastest man alive, and am seriously blown away. For years and years, we saw foreign athletes win 100m races and break records. Tab sab kehte the Indians se nahi hoga. Ab sab keh rahe hain yeh toh hona hi thaa (Then everyone used to say Indians could not do the same. Now they are saying this was bound to happen)"

At the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi held on Saturday, Gurindervir stopped the clock at 10.09 seconds to achieve what no Indian had ever managed before — becoming the first from the country to run the men’s 100m in under 10.1 seconds.

Actor Akshay Kumar has hailed India's sprint sensation Gurindervir Singh after the Punjab athlete scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian ever in the men's 100m event.

About Gurindervir Singh’s record The 25-year-old's remarkable effort rewrote the national record and secured qualification for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The sprinter recalled that when he was just 13 and becoming serious about athletics, several coaches advised him to give up the 100m and shift to the 400m instead. “They told me there’s no future in the 100m. I should instead try to run the 400m. They said the 100m was not for Indians. Indians didn’t have the body type for it. But I wanted to prove them wrong. I wanted to prove Indian genes tagde hain,” he told Sportstar.

A few days ago, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on X, praising the sprinter for his landmark achievement. "Incredibly proud of Gurindervir Singh for becoming the fastest Indian ever. What a phenomenal achievement. Keep sprinting ahead, champion!" he said in a post.

Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the sprinter through a heartfelt Instagram post, highlighting Punjab's rich sporting culture and Gurindervir's inspirational rise. "Congratulations @gurindervir_singh on creating history with a stunning 10.09s National Record in the 100m. Proud to see India produce moments like this on the global stage, and even prouder to see Punjab continue its incredible legacy of giving the country fearless athletes with heart, hunger and determination. Your achievement will inspire a whole new generation to believe that Indian sprinting belongs among the very best," Yuvraj posted.