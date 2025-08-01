Shah Rukh Khan wins National Award: India’s biggest star finally gets his first after 33 years of movies

After a legendary career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has finally won his first-ever National Film Award for his performance in Jawan, a long-awaited and emotional milestone for one of India’s most iconic stars. (Also Read: 71st National Film Awards full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan wins first-ever Best Actor, Rani Mukerji is Best Actress) Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Jawan earns him first National Film Award for best actor.

The 71st National Film Awards were announced today, and Shah Rukh was conferred the National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Jawan. As he finally takes home his first National Award after an iconic 33-year career, this recognition is long overdue, as he was often overlooked despite delivering career-best performances.

How the prestigious award eluded SRK until now

Often hailed as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh made his debut in 1992 with Deewana and quickly rose to become one of the most beloved and bankable actors in the country. Despite starring in numerous critically acclaimed and blockbuster films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan, the prestigious National Award had remained just out of reach—until now.

In Swades (2004), Shah Rukh portrayed Mohan Bhargava, a NASA engineer reconnecting with his homeland. His restrained, introspective performance broke away from his romantic hero image. Despite critical acclaim, the National Award for Best Actor that year went to Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum, a romantic comedy.

Then came Chak De! India in 2007, in which Shah Rukh played Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey coach seeking redemption. This powerful, quietly intense portrayal led to the film winning the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Yet again, Shah Rukh was overlooked. The Best Actor award that year went to Hrithik Roshan for Dhoom 2.

In 2010, Shah Rukh stunned audiences with his portrayal of Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan, a man with Asperger’s Syndrome navigating a post-9/11 world. The performance earned him global praise and several international accolades. However, the National Award for Best Actor went to Amitabh Bachchan for Paa, where he played a child with progeria.

It may have taken years, but the recognition affirms what audiences have long believed: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a beloved superstar but one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.

Shah Rukh's other accolades

In addition to finally winning the National Award, Shah Rukh Khan has long been recognised globally for his contributions to cinema. He holds some of the highest honours, including the Padma Shri from the Government of India, and two of France’s most prestigious civilian awards—the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.