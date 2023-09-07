Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan marries personal with political, but it's not always seamless like Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan does a U-turn on Pathaan in Jawan. In that film, he stood by "Ye mat poochho desh ne tumhare liye kya kiya, but ye ki tumne desh ke liye kya kiya." But in Jawan, he keeps a full Mumbai metro hostage, kidnaps politicians, and hacks into public systems. The intent, however, remains altruistic. (Also read: Jawan review and release live updates)

Jawan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead in the Atlee film.

Leading a pack of five girls with diverse backgrounds and strengths, Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh) is hell-bent to cure every crippled arm of the Indian political system, from agriculture to health.

The odds standing in his way are mainly the top cop Narmada (Nayanthara) and the unethical billionaire Kali (Vijay Sethupathi). In a twist of fate, he ends up tying the knot with Narmada, thanks to an arranged marriage setup. They don't know what they're battling at work, till the latter discovers it on her own. This leads to a terrific interval block, which despite having ample hints of, we don't see coming.

Having said that, from thereon, Jawan starts riding two horses - one towards a larger, national cause and the other towards personal redemption. It oscillates from micro to macro, personal to national, a revenge saga to a patriotic drama. Though the two share their origin, the switch is seldom seamless.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan song Chaleya.

Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect casting choice to tell a tale that merges the personal and political. His personal is his political, and his brand of patriotism has always been to be unabashedly himself, to wear his identity on his sleeve, firmly yet silently. In Jawan, however, he's often posturing , particularly in the preachier parts that ask his countrymen to vote wisely. He's instinctively effective where his character's agenda is personal. For Shah Rukh Khan, it's always personal. And he had to be just that in order to be the most political.

Atlee knows how to stage moments and position stardom. His knack for mainstream storytelling comes with strokes of authenticity. Anirudh Ravichander's skillfully crafted score amps up the emotion, but is never able to marry Sumit Arora's hit-and-miss dialogues to reach a narrative high.

Similarly, the pace at which Jawan unfolds helps to make it entertaining, thrilling, and edgier. But the issues it tries to raise also deserved the poise, stillness and staging that Atlee infuses in his mass moments for Jawan to come out as a convincing whole.