Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to release in Bangladesh

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's blockbuster Pathaan is now all set to release in Bangladesh. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner, Yash Raj Films. It stars John Abraham as the antagonist and has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It will release in Bangladesh on May 12. Also read: Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, calls it 'a storyless video game'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Expressing happiness on the film's release in Bangladesh, Nelson D’Souza of YRF said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

He added, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

Pathaan is this year's biggest Indian hit with collections of around ₹1050 crore at the worldwide box office. It is also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Salman Khan also had a special cameo in the film as Tiger.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's successful comeback to the silver screen after four years. It also brought a much-needed respite to the dry spell at the box office with only a very few films turning out to be commercial hits.

