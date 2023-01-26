Shah Rukh shares Republic Day message in Pathaan style as film breaks records

As Pathaan broke all-time records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan shared a special message on Twitter, albeit not about his film. He shared a tweet on the 74th Republic Day of India and wished his fellow countrymen. (Also read: Breaking down the highs and lows of Pathaan)

“Desh ke liye kya kar sakte ho (What can you do for the country)…Happy Republic Day to everyone. May we cherish all that our Constitution has given us & take our country to greater heights. Jai Hind,” he wrote in his tweet. The actor's message got him multiple replies from fans and followers. Many congratulated him for Pathaan minting ₹57 crore on opening day itself.

Actor Sayani Gupta wrote, “We love youuuuuuuuu!!! You are the glue that makes us unite! Proud Indians! @iamsrk Thank you for being born! Happy Republic Day! #Pathaan is perfection!” A Twitter user wrote, “As citizens, all we can do is appreciate each other's efforts, and help us to grow as a nation. That's the best we can do for our country, hence getting ready to watch Pathan to see all the hard-work you have put in. Let's not not boycott, but appreciate the efforts.” Another fan wrote, “Congrats on your comeback , babe. love you.”

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted ₹55 crore on the first day of its release. With these figures, Pathaan has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan's War ( ₹51 crore) and Yash's KGF: 2 Hindi ( ₹53 crore). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

The action-packed film has also reportedly entered the ₹100-crore club on Day 1 at the global box office. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only.

Other actors also shared Republic Day wishes on social media.

