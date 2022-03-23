Shaheed Diwas: Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, whom they played on screen: 'Honour to portray him'

As the nation observes Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day on Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities have remembered the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. Shaheed Diwas is observed to pay tribute to these freedom fighters who were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931 at a very young age. Also read: Randeep Hooda to play Veer Savarkar in biopic directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, actor calls him 'misunderstood hero'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Devgn had won the National Film Award for Best Actor for portrayal of Bhagat Singh in his 2002 film, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The film had also won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and starred Sushant Singh as Sukhdev and D. Santosh as Rajguru. On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Ajay tweeted, "Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru’s ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable. Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi! #ShaheedDiwas (The enemy can kill a man but not his principles)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu Sood, who played Bhagat Singh in his debut Hindi film, Shaheed-E-Azam, remembered the freedom fighter on his death anniversary. Sharing his stills from the 2002 film on Twitter, Sonu wrote, “Remembering the legend Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary today. Was an honor for me to portray him on the big screen, which marked my debut with Shaheed-E-Azam. The firsts are always the most special ones and they leave a forever mark in your life. Jai Hind.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Deol shared a video of his brother Bobby Deol from his film titled 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. Bobby had played the role of Bhagat Singh while Sunny was in the role of Chandra Shekhar Azad in the film. The video is a clip from the song Mera Rang De Basanti Chola and shows Bobby as Bhagat Singh, Rahul Dev as Sukhdev and Vicky Ahuja as Rajguru, celebrating in jail as they gear up to walk towards the gallows to be hanged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were hanged on 23 March, 1931 by the British authorities for their revolutionary activities. The day has long been observed as Shaheed Diwas in honour of those who laid down their life for the Indian freedom str

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON