Shaheen Bhatt says sister Alia Bhatt knows how to deal with public scrutiny: ‘Noise doesn’t penetrate beyond a point'

Shaheen Bhatt, author and sister of Alia Bhatt, has reacted to the constant scrutiny that the actor faces, and shared whether she helps her deal with these situations. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shaheen shared that Alia and she make it a point to have 'conversations about what we are feeling'. Shaheen also shared her reaction on seeing Alia in her wedding outfit for the first time. (Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns in blue outfit, poses with sister Shaheen at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash. Watch) Shaheen Bhatt talked about public scrutiny that Alia Bhatt receives.

What Shaheen said

When Shaheen was asked in the interview about whether she helps her sister Alia Bhatt deal with public scrutiny, she said, "I honestly think that she doesn't need help in that sense. I think that we all are very aware of the fact that we are very lucky and privileged. We are just very lucky. If you are in the public eye, I think it comes with a certain understanding that the public is going to talk about you. There are things that are going to be said around you. Past a certain point, that's okay. Its part of your job. She knows who she is. We know who we are and there is a certain amount of noise that does not penetrate. I think it's just about being really, really grateful for all that we have and the fact that we have each other. We definitely have conversations about the things that we are feeling but outside a point, the noise does not penetrate."

Shaheen on Alia's wedding look

Shaheen also added how she felt after seeing Alia in the wedding look for the first time. "I don't know because I couldn't see because I had tears in my eyes. It was an overwhelming and beautiful feeling." she said.

Alia Bhatt recently chose to reuse her white Sabyasachi wedding saree to collect her National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the ceremony in Delhi. As she accepted the award, husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen capturing the special moment in his mobile.

