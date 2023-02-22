Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan furious over Alia Bhatt's unauthorised pics: 'This would be considered harassment'

Soon after Alia Bhatt's private pictures clicked inside her house were shared by a media portal as ‘exclusive’, her family objected to the same and called out the portal for ‘disregard for a person's privacy’. While Alia's mom, actor Soni Razdan, called for immediate action, her sister Shaheen Bhatt called it ‘terrifying’ and said it would have been considered ‘harassment’ had Alia weren't a celebrity. Also read: Alia Bhatt pics leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also react

Taking to Instagram Stories, Soni Razdan wrote, "Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast!"

Shaheen penned a note to share her disappointment. She wrote on Instagram Stories, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME."

Shaheen Bhatt reacted to the incident on her Instagram Stories.

She further added, "The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person -this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying."

Alia's mother-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor had also reacted to the incident on Instagram Stories. Sharing a screenshot of Alia's story, she wrote, "This is not right". She however, deleted it later, probably in order to not further spread the pictures.

Alia had shared the screenshot of a social media post and written about how she was clicked inside her house. Expressing shock over the same, Alia wrote on Instagram Stories, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" She also tagged the Mumbai Police in her post.

She later deleted the post to avoid their further spread. Many of her industry colleagues also took to social media to express similar experiences and call out the media portal for invading her privacy.

