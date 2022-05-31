Shahid Kapoor approves Netflix's meme on his impressive beard and baby face. See post

Shahid Kapoor agrees with Netflix that he has the power to time travel just by shaving his beard. Netflix India shared a meme on its Instagram account on Monday that showed Shahid from his first film- Ishq Vishk, and his most recent film, Jersey, both of which are available to stream on the OTT platform. Also Read| Shahid Kapoor says 'sorry aunty' to Italian woman as Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu make noise on streets. Watch

The Instagram post featured a picture of Shahid in his bearded look in Jersey, along with one of his clean-shaven looks from the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which will mark two decades of its release next year. The first picture was labelled 'before shaving' and the second 'after shaving.' The post was captioned, "Is shaving the easiest way to time travel? We asked the expert in the field and he said yes. #Jersey #IshqVishk."

Shahid Kapoor reacts to Netflix's meme.

Shahid shared the post on his Instagram Stories, and reacted to it with laughing emojis. He also added a 100 emoji. Shahid's fans also reacted to the meme with laughing emojis, as they discussed which look they prefer. One wrote, "He is so charming and cute without beard," while another commented, "Shahid in beard is hot."

A third one said that Shahid looks hot in either of the looks. One called it a 'time-travel shave,' while another added his own twist to the meme writing, 'Farewell Party - Freshers Party.'

Shahid Kapoor was seen opposite Amrita Rao in Ishq Vishk, a coming-of-age romantic comedy that became a sleeper hit and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His recent release Jersey starred him as Arjun Talwar, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for the happiness of his son. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial also starred Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will soon be making his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK.

