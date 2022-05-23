Shahid Kapoor says 'sorry aunty' to Italian woman as Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu make noise on streets. Watch

Shahid Kapoor has shared a new video from his Europe biking trip. The clip gave a glimpse of the struggles behind the perfect travel pictures that Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter, and Kunal Kemmu have been posting on Instagram. The actors are on a biking trip across Europe with their friends, and documenting their travels on social media. Also Read| Shahid Kapoor can’t stop thinking about ‘mi amor’ Mira Rajput even as he has the ‘best time’ on Europe biking trip

Shahid took to his Instagram account on Monday to post a video that showed him, Kunal, and Ishaan attempting to pose for an interesting picture on a residential street, while their friend Suved Lohia tried to click it. In the video, Shahid and Ishaan balanced themselves in between two walls on the opposite sides of the narrow street, while Kunal was trying to do the same.

Suved told them that Ishaan is not visible in the picture, after which the latter raised his head from the end. Meanwhile, Kunal gave up on the pose and Suved decided to click only Shahid and Ishaan. The noise they were making ended up attracting the attention of a resident, who opened the window above them to check the spectacle. Shahid climbed down after noticing it.

He shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote "sorry aunty." Ishaan reacted to it with a blushing face emoji, while several others left laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Ishaan shared a series of monochromatic pictures from the same street on his Instagram account, captioning it, "Hangin' out." One of the pictures showed Shahid in the front, while Ishaan was making the same pose as he did in the video Shahid had posted. Kunal also shared their group picture from the street, along with a picture of them that they had clicked in 2019. He captioned it, “2022 and 2019. Boys in the hood, looking good.”

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu on a biking trip.

Shahid was recently seen in Jersey, which also starred his father Pankaj Kapur. The film, which released in theatres on April 22, started streaming on Netflix on April 22. He will soon be making his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON