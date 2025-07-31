Shahid Kapoor enjoys a cricket day out at Lord's in London, wife Mira Rajput cheers for him. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share some pictures of an exciting cricket day at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, where he was joined by his wife Mira Rajput in the stands cheering for him. The images of Shahid Kapoor playing cricket reminded his fans of his film, Jersey.

Shahid’s cricket adventure at Lord's Cricket Ground

Late on Wednesday, Shahid took to Instagram to share a delightful photo dump from his fun-filled day at London's iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

In the images, Shahid is seen wearing cricket shoes and donning a white jersey, complete with proper cricketing gear, as he took to the pitch at Lord's Cricket Ground for a friendly match. The actor's enthusiasm was palpable as he showcased his cricketing skills. Several photos of him in action soon made their way onto social media, giving fans a glimpse into his day out.

Mira was also with Shahid, cheering for him from the stands. One of the pictures features Shahid beaming with pride alongside his wife Mira Rajput, who's stylishly dressed in white. Sharing some images, Shahid wrote as a caption, “What a day!”

Some pictures on the official Instagram page of Lord's Cricket Ground, writing, “An absolute privilege to have @shahidkapoor playing at the Home of Cricket today!”

Fans react

The images of Shahid playing cricket reminded his fans of his film, Jersey. The sports drama, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, narrated the story of a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s to fulfil his son’s wish. The film was released in 2022, but failed to make an impact at the box office.

“Looks like the last slide is from movie jersey,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Jersey movie in real life.”

"Mid night mini mid attack by Shahid to his fans,” one comment read. Another social media shared, “Oh my god, you totally boosted my midweek mood Mr. Handsome Kapoor.” “Shahid is the best fit for virat's biopic,” one wrote.

Shahid's upcoming project

At the moment, Shahid is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Arjun Ustara. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in key roles, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. The film is slated for a December release this year.

Meanwhile, some days back, filmmaker Amit Rai shared that his historical drama on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starring Shahid Kapoor, has been shelved.