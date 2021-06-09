Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shahid Kapoor flexes his carrom skills as he plays against Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter. Watch
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor flexes his carrom skills as he plays against Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor is quite a pro at playing carrom, the latest video by his wife Mira Rajput suggests.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is quite good at playing carrom, the latest video by his wife Mira Rajput suggests. Shahid is seen taking turns to score some points while playing the game with her, brother Ishaan Khatter and mom Neliima Azeem.

The actor first scores the queen and also manages to get the cover point. Mira captioned the video as, "Queen & Cover with the pro @shahidkapoor The Pro-League continues @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter."

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar reunite for Rakshabandhan

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and had their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their son Zain. Mira often shares pictures and videos of her family - Zain, Misha and Shahid. Shahid and Mira will soon celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Mira married Shahid when she was 20 years old. Talking about it, Shahid had told Filmfare, “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart."

Earlier this month, Mira had posted a picture of a bunch of flowers and captioned it, "That’s how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you."

Last seen in Kabir Singh, Shahid has another Telugu remake in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 hit of the same name. It is about a talented but unsuccessful cricketer, who makes a comeback in his late 30s and plays for India, for his son.

