Shahid Kapoor had put up girl's pic at home during school, Rajesh Khattar thought he'll marry her: 'I was scared'

Rajesh Khattar has said that Shahid Kapoor once liked a girl during their school days, and even put up her picture at their house. The actor added that he ‘was scared’ that Shahid may want to eventually marry her. (Also read: Shahid jokes how he picks films like Bloody Daddy to take out frustration on set)

Rajesh Khattar recalls the time Shahid Kapoor liked a girl in his school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajesh Khattar married Neliima Azeem, a few years after she had Shahid Kapoor with Pankaj Kapur. Shahid shares a good bond with his brother, Rajesh's son Ishaan Khatter. Rajesh is now married to actor Vandana Sajnani. They have a son.

Shahid's school-time girlfriend

Asked about some memorable anecdotes from Shahid's childhood, Rajesh told Siddharth Kannan, "There are so many. It may not be publicly known but he was not great with academics. He often scored average marks. so when it was time for him to get into college, it was stressful."

He added, "Ek baar school me unko ek mohtarma pasand aa gai this to unki photowoto laa kar ghar me laga di thi. Wo jo mera ubaal tha, mai to ghabra gaya tha.(There was this one time he found a liking for this girl in school and he brought her picture and placed it in our house. I was nervous). I did not know how to deal with it. I was scared that he will marry her but his mother calmed me down and told me there is not much to it."

Lull in Rajesh Khattar's career

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that he could never understand the lull that he saw in his career after doing films such as Race 3 and Don. He did not have any work for three years. He managed to sail through the time by diversifying into different kinds of businesses. Later, he bagged work as a dubbing artist for films such as Iron Man, Pirates of Carribean, and Ponniyin Selvan I.

Shahid and Rajesh

Rajesh and Neliima married in 1990 and welcomed Ishaan five years later. Earlier, she married Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and welcomed Shahid in 1981. Neiima and Rajesh parted ways in 2001.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON