Shahid Kapoor has witty reply for fan asking if kids are more difficult to handle or wife Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday conducted an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, and was asked a couple of this-or-that questions. One of them involved his wife and kids.

A fan asked Shahid if his kids Misha and Zain are more difficult to handle or his wife Mira Rajput, and the actor had a witty response ready. "Baccho ko sambhalna jyada mushkil hai ya biwi ko (Are kids more difficult to handle or the wife)?" the fan asked, and Shahid replied, “Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak (It looks like you're unmarried).”

The fan thanked Shahid for his reply and said that he is 20 years old. All he wanted was some insight to help him prepare for the future.

Shahid was also asked to choose between his films Jab We Met and Kabir Singh, and somewhat surprisingly, he chose one over the other: Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film defied criticism to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019, and Shahid's biggest solo hit.

It was a deviation from the kind of roles that fans associated him with. Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is one of the most popular examples of Shahid's romantic hero phase. He starred alongside then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor in the film.

Shahid will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey, which he said will be released on December 31. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, starring Nani, about whom Shahid had only nice things to say. He wrote in a tweet, “I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor holds Mira Rajput in a tight embrace as they pose in the 'lovely, deep and dark woods'

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.