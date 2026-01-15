Shahid Kapoor on kids Misha and Zain growing up under spotlight: ‘Want them to stay as close to normalcy’ | Interview
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor gets candid about his kids, career and the need to reinvent.
Actor Shahid Kapoor has made a conscious effort to keep his children, daughter Misha and son Zain, away from the glare of the spotlight. While the actor knows it’s only a matter of time before they become aware of their father’s stardom, Shahid admits his priority is to raise them with a strong sense of normalcy.
Shahid Kapoor on his kids
Shahid shares two children with entrepreneur Mira Rajput. The actor, who is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is trying to raise his children away from the trappings of celebrity life.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shahid revealed whether he has spoken to his children to help them understand his stardom and the realities that come with it.
“I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can… But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is,” Shahid tells us.
In fact, Shahid prefers to keep himself detached from the “star” label, admitting that fame can be overwhelming and that it’s easy to lose touch with one’s true self amid all the noise.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that authenticity comes from knowing yourself deeply and not trying to fit into anyone else’s expectations. Fame can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to lose sight of who you are amid all the noise,” says Shahid, who turned showstopper with Tamannaah Bhatia for Falguni Shane Peacock’s tech-driven Blenders Pride Fashion Tour show in Gurugram recently.
The 44-year-old continued, “Staying true to my values, staying connected to my family and close circle, and focusing on the work rather than the hype have helped me stay grounded. At the end of the day, being real with yourself is the only way to sustain any kind of success or happiness.”
Shahid on picking grey roles
Shahid started his career in the role of a college lover boy in Ishq Vishk, and went on to explore varied shades of emotions through his roles in projects such as Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
In recent times, Shahid has gravitated towards morally complex, grey-shaded characters in his work, with projects such as Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh as case in point.
Looking back at his career, Shahid shares, “When I started out with Ishq Vishk, my approach to acting was much simpler. I was the quintessential romantic guy, and the roles were fairly straightforward. But with every film and every phase of life, my relationship with the craft has evolved.”
“Over time, I found myself gravitating toward characters with more depth—people with layers, contradictions, and grey zones. I enjoy diving into what drives them, what challenges them, and even what they’re trying to conceal. That internal complexity excites me far more today. Somewhere along the way, authenticity became more important to me than delivering a perfectly polished performance. I’m interested in truth, vulnerability, and the nuances that make a character feel real—and that shift has completely transformed how I approach my work,” adds the actor.
Shahid’s upcoming work
Shahid will be back on the big screen with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. It also features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri and others in the action drama. O’ Romeo is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with Rohan Narula as his co-writer. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the film which will be released in theatres on February 13.
“I’m working on Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, which explores a very interesting love triangle. I also have O’ Romeo releasing – a reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj that brings a completely fresh challenge and a new character for me to dive into. I’m really looking forward to both projects,” he mentions.
