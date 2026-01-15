Shahid Kapoor on kids Misha and Zain growing up under spotlight: ‘Want them to stay as close to normalcy’ | Interview

Actor Shahid Kapoor has made a conscious effort to keep his children, daughter Misha and son Zain, away from the glare of the spotlight. While the actor knows it’s only a matter of time before they become aware of their father’s stardom, Shahid admits his priority is to raise them with a strong sense of normalcy. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O Romeo.

Shahid Kapoor on his kids Shahid shares two children with entrepreneur Mira Rajput. The actor, who is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is trying to raise his children away from the trappings of celebrity life.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shahid revealed whether he has spoken to his children to help them understand his stardom and the realities that come with it.

“I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can… But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is,” Shahid tells us.

In fact, Shahid prefers to keep himself detached from the “star” label, admitting that fame can be overwhelming and that it’s easy to lose touch with one’s true self amid all the noise.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that authenticity comes from knowing yourself deeply and not trying to fit into anyone else’s expectations. Fame can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to lose sight of who you are amid all the noise,” says Shahid, who turned showstopper with Tamannaah Bhatia for Falguni Shane Peacock’s tech-driven Blenders Pride Fashion Tour show in Gurugram recently.

The 44-year-old continued, “Staying true to my values, staying connected to my family and close circle, and focusing on the work rather than the hype have helped me stay grounded. At the end of the day, being real with yourself is the only way to sustain any kind of success or happiness.”