Shahid Kapoor and I were scratched, physically assaulted by fans on Ishq Vishk release day, says Vishal Malhotra

The romantic drama film Ishq Vishk marked the grand debut of Shahid Kapoor in Bollywood and made him an overnight sensation. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Shahid’s Ishq Vishk co-star Vishal Malhotra recalled the overwhelming audience reaction in theatres and revealed how the film became a turning point in his career. Vishal Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor's still from Ishq Vishk.

Vishal Malhotra recalls fan frezy on Ishq Vishk release day

Vishal remembered watching the film with Shahid at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy and said, “Ken, Shahid and I went to Gaiety Galaxy on the first day of release. It’s a multiplex now, but at that time, it was a single screen in Bandra, Mumbai. But when we came out after watching the film… oh my god! If someone asks me if I’ve ever been physically assaulted, it was that day. It wasn’t out of anger, but because the audience wanted to touch you.”

He added, “I’m not kidding, I still have a scar from people scratching you. It’s not a bad thing. They wanted you, a part of you. I still feel goosebumps and gratitude that I experienced that, that God allowed me to feel it. Ishq Vishk was a huge turning point in my career.”

About Ishq Vishk

Released in 2003, Ishq Vishk is a romantic comedy directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Tips Industries. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor, alongside Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala in lead roles. It tells the story of Rajiv (Shahid), a college boy torn between his childhood best friend Payal (Amrita), who loves him sincerely, and the glamorous Alisha (Shenaz), who embodies his dream of popularity and style.

With its catchy soundtrack, including Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai, the movie became hugely popular among youngsters in the early 2000s.

About Vishal Malhotra

After Ishq Vishk, Vishal Malhotra gained recognition and went on to feature in films such as Kaal, Salaam-E-Ishq, Kismat Konnection and Anjaana Anjaani. He is also well known for his work in television, with notable roles in Shararat, Vicky & Vetaal (Season 1), Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Chandragupta Maurya.