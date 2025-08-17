Shehnaz Treasury says she was called ‘too fat’ on Ishq Vishk set, put on crazy diet: ‘I wasn’t allowed to eat'

In the world of glitz and glamour, actors are often expected to conform to rigid beauty standards. In a recent interview with ETimes, Shehnaz Treasury, who made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk, revealed how the director body-shamed her and forced her onto a strict diet to appear thinner for the film. Shehnaz Treasury reveals she was put on crazy diets to look thin in Ishq Vishk.

Shehnaz Treasury on being bodyshamed on Ishq Vishk set

Shehnaz opened up about how it had always been about her appearance, right from her very first movie, Ishq Vishk. She recalled the pressure of playing Alisha, the best-looking girl in college, and said, “In college, there was all that pressure too — you know, like Neeli neeli aankhon wali kaun hai wo — and then the director was like, ‘You’ve got to wear green lenses, you have to be perfect, you have to look great. Oh, you don’t look good in some angles; actresses are supposed to look good in all angles,’ as if it was my fault.”

She added, “I was told, ‘Oh, you’re too fat, your belly is sticking out, you need to diet.’ The other girl in the movie was so thin — they were padding her, putting pads on her — while they were trying to shrink me. So I was on some crazy diet. They wouldn’t let me eat. It was so ridiculous. And it was so sad. Looking back, I can’t believe we had to go through those things. In fact, the world we live in today is much nicer to actors and more accepting of all shapes and sizes.”

About Ishq Vishk

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the teen romantic film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. The film tells the story of Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor), who aspires to be popular in college and pretends to be in love with glamorous girl Payal (Amrita Rao), while neglecting his childhood best friend Mambo (Vishal Malhotra) and hurting Payal’s feelings. It emerged as a sleeper hit and made Shahid an overnight sensation.

About Shehnaz Treasury

Shehnaz rose to fame as an MTV VJ before transitioning to acting with Ishq Vishk. She later appeared in films such as Hum Tum, Luv Ka The End, Umar, Delhi Belly and Main Aur Mr. Riight. She was last seen in the American comedy film Americanish which released in 2021. Currently away from the big screen, she keeps her 1.4 million Instagram followers engaged with content on travel, lifestyle, and health.