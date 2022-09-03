Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter join Kunal Kemmu for breakfast and bike ride in Mumbai, fans call them a 'terrific trio'

On Saturday, actor Ishaan Khatter shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram handle. The pictures featured Ishaan, his elder brother, actor Shahid Kapoor and their close friend, actor Kunal Kemmu. Shahid had also shared his monochrome picture on Instagram. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu post new pics from biking trip; fans call them 'Indian Fast and Furious team'

Sharing the photos, Ishaan wrote, “Painting ‘town’ red with the gang.” In the photo, Shahid, Kunal and Ishaan are smiling as they posed with their bikes and in the next one their initials can be seen on their coffee glasses. One fan commented, “You guys are out for a trip again?” Another one said, “Terrific trio.”

The photos come just a few hours after Shahid shared a goofy photo of himself. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, “Good morning #weekendvibes.” In the monochrome picture, Shahid is seen posing with his tongue out as he looked away from the camera. Ishaan commented, “Goof morning I click the best images."

Kunal, Shahid and Ishaan, share a close bond and share a mutual love for biking. In May, they went for a biking trip together to Europe and shared several photos from there on social media.

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, which also starred Mrunal Thakur. He will soon be making his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. He was later seen in films such as Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh's film Phone Bhooth, which will also star actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. He also has Raja Menon's film Pippa in the pipeline, which will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.

