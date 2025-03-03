Did you know Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh almost made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Why Vanga dropped the idea

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the person behind Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, Sandeep revealed if it occurred to him to bring in Shahid for a cameo as Kabir Singh in Animal. Though he was at one point sure about the crossover, Sandeep shared why he dropped the idea. (Also Read | Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he didn't choose Shahid Kapoor over Ranbir Kapoor for Animal) Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed both Animal and Kabir Singh.

Vanga on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh crossover in Animal

During the interview, he was given a situation in which Ranvijay Singh, Ranbir's character in Animal, is hospitalised, and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is the doctor treating him.

Sandeep replied, "I did think about it. I thought I'll do it. I just discussed it and everybody on the shoot location said, 'It's a superb idea. You should do it. You'll get an extra ₹100 crore'. During Delhi shoot I got the idea that let's get Kabir Singh as one of the chief doctors, who will make decision, being a very aggressive doctor...He has to be aggressive to take a case like this to treat also. Get Kabir Singh"

Why Vanga dropped idea of Shahid's cameo in Animal

Sandeep next explained why he decided not to go ahead with the idea. “I felt I don't want to go into cameo desperacy. I thought that we are creating this reality zone but it shouldn't be like a presentation scene. For entertainment, add music and bring Kabir Singh. I was 50-50. For two days, I was completely convinced, 'Let's do it'. After that, I said no. It's such a serious discussion, doctors are saying your heart is gone, lungs are gone, kidneys are gone. Unke beech mein agar Kabir aayega toh bohut light hoga (If Kabir steps in here, the matter will become very light). Jo suffering hai (The suffering)...the discussion will not be very realistic if I get a filmy character in a film.”

About Animal, Kabir Singh

Animal (2023), an action drama, featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The film was criticised for glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Kabir Singh (2019) is a romantic drama film. It's a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). Kabir Singh also starred Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, among others. The film shows Shahid, a doctor, whose life goes for a toss after a breakup with his girlfriend.