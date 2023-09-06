Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's extravagant birthday bash with bounce houses, cotton candy stall

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned 7 on August 26. Over the years, the couple has celebrated Misha’s special day with a variety of parties, ranging in themes from Peppa Pig to The Very Hungry Caterpillar. For Misha Kapoor's birthday last month, Shahid and Mira threw an elaborate The Lion Guard-themed party complete with giant bounce houses, face painting and much more. Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals why Mira Rajput wanted Misha, Zain to watch his film Jab We Met co-starring Kareena Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Misha's birthday party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inside pics from Misha's birthday

Party decor and styling company Doh Re Mi recently took to Instagram to share a lot of photos giving a glimpse inside Misha's colourful birthday. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also seen in a party photo as they posed in front of a cotton candy live stall decorated with yellow and brown balloons and an animal stuff toy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lion Guard-inspired decoration

Doh Re Mi crafted green and orange balloon garlands that welcomed guests at the entryway. Foil balloons and cutouts of various animals such as lion cubs dotted every inch of the party, as specially curated bounce houses brought the The Lion Guard set to life. There was a face painting station, as well as a photo booth featuring different animals in a jungle safari setting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, the company wrote along with one of the Instagram posts, “Hakuna Matata, it’s a party! We ventured into the Pride Lands to celebrate MISHA KAPOOR’S special day with a Lion Guard theme like never before. Our aim was to transform her world into an African savannah filled with adventure, laughter, and a whole lot of roarsome fun! We can’t Thank @mira.kapoor and @shahidkapoor enough for always trusting us! Your faith in us to create this unforgettable celebration means the world!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Shahid and Mira's kids

Shahid and Mira married in July, 2015. Their daughter Misha Kapoor was born in August 2016. Shahid and Mira welcomed their son Zain Kapor in 2018. Both Mira and Shahid often share glimpse of their kids on social media. The two had recently attended a family wedding with Shahid and Mira.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zain Kapoor turned 5 on September 5. Mira had taken to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her son. She wrote in her caption, "Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking and rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON