Shahid Kapoor mobbed by fans on stage at O Romeo song launch event, forced to exit

Following the commotion, Shahid briefly exited the stage as security personnel stepped in to control the situation. He returned shortly after, once the crowd had been cleared from the stage and order was restored at the venue. Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media.

On Friday, Shahid and Triptii attended the song launch event in Mumbai, which was attended by both media personnel and fans. While interacting with the audience, Shahid invited a few fans on stage to dance with him on the newly launched song, but the moment quickly turned chaotic when several others jumped onto the stage, surrounding and mobbing the actor.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri have been busy promoting their upcoming film O Romeo , and one such event turned slightly chaotic. During the launch of the film’s new song Paan Ki Dukaan, the event took an unexpected turn when Shahid was mobbed by fans on stage. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, forcing the actor to exit the stage before security could step in and manage the crowd.

Once the situation was brought under control, the event resumed as planned. Shahid Kapoor returned to the stage and went on to dance, much to the delight of the audience. Towards the end of the event, he also thanked his fans for turning up in large numbers, saying, “Thank you guys. You have been amazing.”

All about O Romeo At the moment, Shahid is looking forward to the release of his film, O Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action thriller is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 13.

In an interview with Hindustan Times some time back, Shahid spoke about his film career choices, saying, “Over time, I found myself gravitating toward characters with more depth—people with layers, contradictions, and grey zones. I enjoy diving into what drives them, what challenges them, and even what they’re trying to conceal. That internal complexity excites me far more today. Somewhere along the way, authenticity became more important to me than delivering a perfectly polished performance. I’m interested in truth, vulnerability, and the nuances that make a character feel real—and that shift has completely transformed how I approach my work.”

The film has also sparked controversy, with the daughter of Hussain Ustara, Sanober Shaikh, seeking a permanent injunction against its release. She has filed a lawsuit claiming that the film was an ‘unauthorised’ biopic of her late father and that it portrays his life ‘falsely’.