Shahid Kapoor responds to Anupama Chopra's 'paid hatred against Alia Bhatt' reveal: ‘Never believe what anybody says’

Recently, film critic Anupama Chopra said that a well-known star orchestrated a paid negative PR campaign against Alia Bhatt following her Cannes appearance. She made the claim while speaking to Shahid Kapoor, and since then, the actor's response to the accusation has gone viral.

'Never believe anything anybody says'

Shahid Kapoor spoke about paid negativity against Alia Bhatt.

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During an interaction on The Hollywood Reporter India, Shahid spoke about himself and shared that he is not an insecure person. However, he admitted that in today's entertainment industry, where success and failure are such significant factors, people can sometimes become insecure.

The actor, however, expressed caution and revealed that he personally does not believe everything he hears unless he has witnessed it firsthand. He said, "I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying, they can manipulate you. We are people of importance and we are in a position, so if people are able to shape our perspective that can be used to create an effect."

'With all that love comes that much negativity'

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{{^usCountry}} Shahid advised actors to stay authentic because audiences can easily tell when someone is trying to create a particular perception about themselves. He also acknowledged that negativity is an unavoidable part of being famous and successful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shahid advised actors to stay authentic because audiences can easily tell when someone is trying to create a particular perception about themselves. He also acknowledged that negativity is an unavoidable part of being famous and successful. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off. It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity.” For the unversed, Alia and Shahid have starred in films like Shaandar and Udta Punjab. What did Anupama Chopra say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off. It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity.” For the unversed, Alia and Shahid have starred in films like Shaandar and Udta Punjab. What did Anupama Chopra say? {{/usCountry}}

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During the interaction, Anupama Chopra said that she witnessed what she described as awful and graceless trolling of Alia after interviewing her at Cannes. She claimed that she met someone deeply embedded in the film industry, and this reliable source told her that the negativity surrounding Alia's Cannes appearance on social media was allegedly part of a paid campaign against her "because actors today are so insecure."

Anupama suggested that the trolling was not entirely organic and hinted that professional rivalries may have played a role. However, she did not name the actor she was referring to, nor did she provide any evidence to support the allegation.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project

For the unversed, Alia will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha. The female-centric spy thriller also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and forms part of YRF's ambitious Spy Universe, which includes titles such as Pathaan, War, and the Tiger franchise.

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Alpha is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Alia's first full-fledged action role within the spy universe. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.

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