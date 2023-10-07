Shahid Kapoor says it was wife Mira who convinced him to do Kabir Singh: People love to see you in messed-up characters

Shahid Kapoor's 2019 film Kabir Singh, received heavy criticism post the film's release for its misogynistic representation and also went on to become of the biggest hits of the year. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid has now revealed that he initially didn’t want to do Kabir Singh and it was his wife Mira Rajput who convinced him to do take up the role. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor believes Kabir Singh was a family film: 'Number of people who watched it with family is unbelievable')

Shahid's initial reaction to the film offer

Shahid Kapoor revealed that Mira Rajput's approach to the part helped him says yes to Kabir Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid said how he was hesitant to take up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. He said, “My first answer was 'no way am I doing this movie.' Because this guy is a newcomer and he has done such a good job. What happens is when you see somebody for the first time on camera, whatever whoever they are, their personality blends into the character they're playing. Because you don't know them personally. So the way you accept them is like total. Because it's the first time you viewed them, loved them and everything about them is great because they haven't made their mistakes yet. But then you discover they're not perfect, they make terrible movies. Then they have to go and do a really good movie for you to say 'now I know why I like this guy'... And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'this is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)'.”

What Mira Rajput said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added what was Mira Rajput's response. "She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh." he said.

Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Shahid starred alongside Kiara Advani in the film. Although Kabir Singh collected over ₹250 crore at the box office in India, many reacted strongly about how the film glorified toxic masculinity. Shahid was last seen in Bloody Daddy. He will be next seen in an untitled romantic comedy opposite Kriti Sanon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON