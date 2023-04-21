Shahid Kapoor turns into Kabir Singh as Twitter removes his blue tick: ‘Elon Musk tu wahi ruk…’

Shahid Kapoor has a hilarious reaction after he lost his blue tick verification badge on Twitter. Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on April 11 that Twitter users will lose the legacy blue marks from April 20. Shahid is one of the many celebrities who lost their verification for not paying the subscription which is now mandatory to maintain the verification. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan wants his blue tick back on Twitter Shahid Kapoor in a scene from Kabir Singh.

A user on the micro-blogging platform shared a photo of Shahid from his film Kabir Singh scene and jokingly captioned it, “Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick."

Shahid reposted the meme and added his famous dialogue from the same scene of Kabir Singh where he comes running after someone who touches his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani. Shahid wrote, “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha (who has dared to touch my blue tick?… Elon Musk I am coming for you).” His tweet left fans in splits.

One of them commented, “Shahid, now we're on same boat!” “Omg shahid save us from this drama is making the app a disaster,” added another one. Someone also said, “Bruh, Elon will probably be inside some rocket or a spaceship, gotta be quick if you want to catch him, don't waste time tweeting.”

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, several celebrities lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts after Twitter removed blue mark icons from accounts that did not pay a subscription fee. Besides Shahid, celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Aia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma and Anil Kapoor, among others also lost their verification badge.

Twitter introduced the blue check mark system in 2009. The blue tick was considered a status symbol. However, under Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in October, the social media service is now charging a user a monthly fee of ₹650 on the web and ₹900 on mobile devices to maintain their verification status.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan had talked about the situation. He shared, "T 4623 - Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe he? Ab to paisa bhi bhar diye hein hum... toh ou jo neel kamal (green tick emoticon) hot he na, hamar naam ke aagey, u toh vapas lagaye de bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaaye ki hum hi hein- Amitabh Bachchan... haath toh jor liye he hum, Ab ka godwa jode padi ka??" (Oh Twitter brother? Now I have paid the money too... so that blue mark is there, right? Put it back brother, so that people know that I am the real Amitabh Bachchan... I am here with folded hands. Now, shall I fold my knees too?)"

