Amitabh Bachchan wants his blue tick back on Twitter: ‘Ab to paise bhi bhar diye…’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated on April 11 that Twitter users will lose the legacy blue check marks from April 20. Ever since this came into effect, many took to Twitter to share hilarious reactions. Now, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on Twitter, has a funny response to losing his blue tick verification. He asked what else can he do now to ensure that he is verified – ‘after folding his hands, fold his knees too?’ (Also read: ‘One by one they all leave us,’ writes Amitabh Bachchan on Pamela Chopra's demise) Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to react to losing his blue tick verification.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "T 4623 - Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe he? Ab to paisa bhi bhar diye hein hum... toh ou jo neel kamal (green tick emoticon) hot he na, hamar naam ke aagey, u toh vapas lagaye de bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaaye ki hum hi hein- Amitabh Bachchan... haath toh jor liye he hum, Ab ka godwa jode padi ka??" (Oh Twitter brother? Now I have paid the money too... so that blue mark is there, right? Put it back brother, so that people know that I am the real Amitabh Bachchan... I am here with folded hands. Now, shall I fold my knees too?)

On Thursday, Twitter removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts and the only individual Twitter users with verified blue checkmarks are the ones paying for Twitter Blue - a monthly subscription of ₹650-700. Several other celebs also reacted to the new development.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, several other stars like Vir Das, Nargis Fakri, Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan also tweeted after they lost their blue tick verification. "I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks…Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. You deal with the things they call me... How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa… this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?" tweeted Vir Das.

Many others Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have also lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Amitabh recently recovered from the injury that he sustained during the shooting of Project K in Hyderabad. He had shared that he broke his rib cartilage during shooting. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages – Hindi and Telugu – across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next film Section 84.

