Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal: ‘Not close to Kabir Singh but…'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who rose to fame with the highly controversial Kabir Singh, opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s character in his upcoming film Animal in a promotional interview with SS Rajamouli. Answering a question about whether there are any similarities between the characters of Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Vanga said they’re not close or similar. Also read: Alia Bhatt screams 'RRR' to fans during Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi; shows film's poster to Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Ahead of the release of RRR, Sandeep sat down with SS Rajamouli for a detailed chat on the making of his upcoming film. Towards the end of the interview, Rajamouli asked Sandeep about Ranbir’s character in Animal. He wanted to know if it’ll be close to Kabir Singh’s character from the movie.

“I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories,” Sandeep said.

Rajamouli said that he assumed like most people that Animal will be in the same zone of Kabir Singh after hearing the title. “I even discussed with my ADs if Ranbir’s character has any shades of Kabir or Arjun (from Arjun Reddy). Even they didn’t find any similarity between the characters,” he added.

As part of the interview, Sandeep asked Rajamouli about why all his stories are revenge-based. Rajamouli said that revenge is the strongest emotion. Therefore, he prefers working with it to make a strong impact on the audience.

RRR is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on Friday. The movie, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, was supposed to release on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 related cases across the country.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are coming together for the first time on screen with RRR. The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film, which will be released in Hindi as well, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON