Vijay Deverakonda addresses being called misogynist after Arjun Reddy: 'Those who know me know who I am'

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. At the trailer launch event of the film held in Hyderabad, Vijay talked about being called misogynist by many while referring to a line in the trailer where his character calls himself a feminist. Not only this, but Vijay also loosely revealed his marriage plans amid dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna. (Also read: Kushi trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda show what actually happens after Rocky weds Rani) Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi.

Vijay on feminist dialogue

At the event of Kushi, Vijay was asked about one dialogue from the trailer where he says, “Meri market me reputation kharab hai varna main feminist hoon (People perceive me otherwise but I am a feminist).” When asked about the particular dialogue, Vijay added, as quoted by DNA India: "Now what to do, they had called me a misogynist so many times. Everybody had called me this so many times. But those who know me know who I am. So I don't need to say anything beyond that." A few years ago, Vijay received immense media attention for his performance as the abusive boyfriend in Arjun Reddy.

Vijay on marriage

At the same event, Vijay was also asked about his plans of getting married. To this, Vijay cheekily added, "I have been finding partners for a while... I think now...maybe in a couple of years."

About Kushi

The trailer of the film gave a glimpse of how Vijay's character Viplav falls in love with Samantha aka Aradhya during a trip to Kashmir. As they decide to get married, they have to face opposition from their families. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi releases in theatres on September 1.

Vijay was last seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger with Ananya Panday tanked at the box office. He also has his next film VD 12 with Jersey (2019) director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor will reportedly play a police officer turned spy. Vijay launched the film in June with Mrunal Thakur. The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a blockbuster.

