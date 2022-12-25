Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reveals why she was stopped at the airport: 'And then the official laughed...'

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has talked about a recent incident when she was stopped at the airport. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Mira posted a photo of a pickle jar wrapped with tape and secured in a ziplock bag kept on a table. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput share pics from same event)

Posting the photo, she wrote, "When you get stopped at the airport for carrying homemade, filled with love and winter, Gobhi-Shalgam achaar (cauliflower-turnip pickle)." She also added, "You know you are as Punjabi as it gets." Mira concluded, "And then the official laughed...Achaar hai, jaane do (It's pickle, let her go)."

Mira, who has her own YouTube channel, also gave fans glimpses inside her Christmas celebrations. She posted a photo with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram as he wrapped his arm around her. The duo smiled in the selfie clicked by Mira. She also spoke about their children--Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor in the post.

Mira captioned the post, "Merry Christmas from me and my Santa for life (Santa Claus, Christmas tree, sparkles, and red heart emojis). And our two elves who are too busy with presents and pyjamas."

Mira also posted a photo of her mother Bela Rajput on her Instagram Stories. In the selfie, Mira and Bela smiled for the camera as they stood outdoors. "Merry Christmas from Mrs Claus @rajput_bela. Because she doesn't wait for Christmas to give you love and gifts and you're always on the edge to be on the naughty list," she wrote alongside the photo.

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in 2015. They became parents to Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018. In July this year, the couple completed seven years of marriage. Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage.

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance. He has some interesting projects lined up for 2023.

Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series Farzi along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

