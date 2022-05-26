Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan opt for same look as they attend Karan Johar's bash with Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were among the many Bollywood couples who attended Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. Malaika Arora, who was among the most glamourous celebrities at the party, also joined Kareena and Saif as her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor skipped the event. Saif's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the party. Among others were Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. Also read: Hrithik Roshan makes formal public appearance with Saba Azad at Karan's party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif and Kareena arrived at Karan's bash with Malaika. While Kareena was in a silver dress, Saif was in black and white suit with a bowtie. He gave company to Malaika as well as Kareena's sister Amrita Arora as they all posed for pictures together. While Malaika was in a green blazer and shorts paired with huge pink heels, Amrita was in a short blazer-dress with thigh-high boots.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar's party. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara was in an off-shoulder dress and posed with brother Ibrahim, who wore a black suit for the bash. While Sara is already an actor, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Malaika Arora at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like Saif, Shahid Kapoor also wore white blazer and black trousers for the party. His wife Mira Rajput joined him in an off-shoulder black dress.

Karan Johar's party on Wednesday was lit with almost the entire Bollywood coming out in their most glamorous avatars to celebrate his 50th birthday. Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Karisma are Karan's closest BFFs but Karisma couldn't attend the party and mentioned the same in her birthday pot for Karan.

Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan also attended the party with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer is set to release on Sunday during the IPL finale. The film is set to release on August 11.

Shahid just saw the release of sports drama, Jersey. But the film couldn't perform well at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON