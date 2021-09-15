Shahid Kapoor says 'oho looking good' as Ishaan Khatter shares Pippa's first look. See post

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday shared the first look of his upcoming movie, Pippa. Taking to Instagram, he shared a poster in which he was seen operating a battle tank. In the picture, a clean-shaven Ishaan is dressed in military uniform as he looks straight ahead holding a rifle.

Sharing the post, Ishaan Khatter captioned it, "This is going to be special. ‘Shooting’ begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed."

Reacting to Ishaan's post, his brother, actor Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Ohooooo looking good." Katrina Kaif said, "So exciting." Ishaan's father Rajesh Khattar commented, "Break a leg kid." Huma Qureshi said, "Congratulations." Neha Dhupia dropped fire emojis, while Zoya Akhtar commented with a raised hands emoji.

In Pippa, Ishaan will essay the titular role of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 on the eastern front. Directed by Raja Menon, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli.

While Mrunal and Priyanshu will play Ishaan’s siblings in Pippa, Soni will essay the role of their mother. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, the film is a tale of India’s valour. Pippa is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pull off smooth moves in Mira Rajput's new video, Ananya blames chilli paneer

Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! He made his debut as an actor in Beyond the Clouds (2017) and followed it up with Dhadak (2018) and Khaali Peeli (2020). He has also starred in the series A Suitable Boy (2020).

Ishaan also has Phone Bhoot, alongside actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the pipeline.