Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pull off smooth moves in Mira Rajput's new video, Ananya blames chilli paneer

Shahid Kapoor is known as one of the better dancers in Bollywood and on Monday, his brother Ishaan Khatter joined him for an impromptu jig. Mira Rajput, Shahid's wife, took to Instagram to share a new video of the two as they danced to Troye Sivan's Regard.

In the video, Shahid matched steps with Ishaan. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “Les Twins.” Ishaan's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday commented on the photo, writing, “It’s the chilli paneer.” She also commented “Viiiiiiiibe” on the picture.

Shahid's fans loved to watch him dance again. “Used to be such a fan of Shahid’s dancing since Ishq Vishq. What a fab dancer. Time to rewatch the movie,” wrote one. “Superb. You both are awesome sir,” wrote another.

Shahid made his entry in Bollywood as a dancer in Shiamak Davar's troupe. He was a part of Subhash Ghai's Taal and danced as an extra in a scene with Aishwarya Rai. Ishaan, his younger brother, also regularly shares videos on Instagram of himself perfecting different dance routines.

In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, Ishaan had said that Shahid was a better actor of the two. “I can’t make [these comparisons] myself. I have learnt so much from bhai just by being around him that I just can’t do that,” he had said.

"Honestly, I don’t think I am a better dancer than bhai. We also share our music with each other. But he doesn’t listen [much] to my music. I think I am little more liberal and accepting,” he added.

Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. His next release will be Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shahid's last release was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. His upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Jersey and in an upcoming spy series directed by Raj and DK.