Shahid Kapoor shows off his massive helmet collection, calls them 'my ladies'; fans want to know Mira Rajput's reaction

Shahid kapoor is a bike lover. He often shares glimpses from his road trips, where he rides motorcycles with actor-brother Ishaan Khattar and friends. On Friday, Shahid gave a peek inside his massive helmet collection. The actor took fans inside his swanky new home in Mumbai as he showed off some of his favourite helmets in a hilarious video. Also read: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's OTT debut Farzi to premiere on February 10. See posters

Shahid took to Instagram Reels and shared a video, in which he mouthed lines from another clip as he flaunted his designer helmets. The video opened with Shahid Kapoor stranding in front of floor-to-ceiling open shelves stacked against a matching black wall. His helmets were neatly arranged on the shelves, and showing them off, he said looking into the camera, "These are my ladies." Holding a helmet in his hand, Shahid pointed to it and said, "This is Jill." He then showed another black helmet, and said, "This is my lady, Amy." Shahid then posed with a series of helmets, each with a name – Brianna, Helga and Kitty, among others.

Sharing the video, Shahid wrote in the caption, "Hamlet’s helmets." Shahid was seen in Haider (2014), which was director Vishal Bhardwaj's Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. A fan reacted to his caption, and wrote in the comments section, "Haider's helmets." Another one commented, "Shahid and his love for bikes and helmets." Reacting to Shahid's Instagram Reels, Ishaan Khattar dropped a feeling hot emoji. A fan joked about Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput's take on the video. He commented, "We are waiting for your comment on this, Mira."

In August last year, Shahid had shared a glimpse of his swanky Ducati bike, reportedly worth more than ₹12 lakh. He owns many other bikes. Last year, he went on a bike ride across Europe with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others. He was recently in Goa, where he rang in the new year with Mira and their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with Prime Video's Farzi. Directed by Raj and DK, the series also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. The crime thriller, which will premiere on February 10, 2023, also features Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra, among others.

