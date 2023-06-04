Shahid Kapoor says he sometimes stops talking to his mom because she only says nice things about him

Shahid Kapoor is busy with promotions ahead of the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. In a new interview, Shahid opened up about the 'positive and loving' influence of his mother Neliima Azeem on him, and his brother Ishaan Khatter. He said that he even tries to not talk with her for a few days when she says too many good things about him. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor feels ‘very upset’ when people assume he didn't struggle with dad Pankaj Kapur's influence: I’m self-made)

Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem separated when he was three years old. He lived with his mother after the separation. Neelima then got married to Rajesh Khatter. They welcomed son Ishaan Khatter. He made his Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds.

Shahid talks about Neliima Azeem

Talking to Bollywood Bubble in a new interview, Shahid opened up about his mother and said, "But, you know she is a single parent. Me and Ishaan are born and brought up by her and we can never repay what parents do for us. She has always been so positive and loving, she has been a trooper for me and Ishaan. There are times when I have to tell my mom that, ‘Mom I am not going to talk to you for a few days because you’re saying so many good things and I am thinking that I am too good’. I need a little criticism you know. But, she comes from the best possible place.”

Why he doesn't like to talk about these matters

Shahid also added that he does not want to talk much about these matters because they are private. "I don’t like talking about those things in a matter of pride, they are very private things. I don’t think that needs to be shared. Mom has been there for me, we are all there for each other. That’s what family does. There’s nothing to make a big deal out of it.” he concluded.

Shahid was last seen in Raj and DK's web series, Farzi. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy, which is set to release on Jio Cinemas on June 8. The film, which sees Shahid in an action-hero avatar, also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty.

