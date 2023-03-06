Shahid Kapoor wants normal life for his kids: 'Mere wajah se itne problems ho rahe hain'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has spoken about wanting a normal lifestyle for his children, Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. In a new interview, Shahid said that as a parent it is his 'duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible'. Shahid also added that as his children are growing older they are getting to know about his profession. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor clicks 'nice pics' of Mira Rajput, says it's easy to make her look good)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are parents to two children--daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. While Misha was born in 2016, the couple welcomed Zain Kapoor in 2018. On July 7 last year, the couple completed seven years of togetherness.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shahid said, “Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that mere wajah se itne problems horahe hai (so many problems are happening because of me). I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there’s great value in simple things in life, it just makes you feel.. just so normal."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about his children now realising that he is an actor, Shahid added, “Bade horahe hai toh abhi pata chal raha hai (Now that they are growing up, they are getting to understand it). That’s just the way it is and I think it had to happen some day.”

Fans will see Shahid in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shahid was last seen in the thriller web series Farzi, helmed by Raj and DK. Farzi also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The crime thriller marked the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay and streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Shahid spoke about the second season of the show when he attended an award function. As quoted by news agency ANI, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai usko post-production main (Farzi season 2 I am sure will happen but these things take time--it takes one-two years as after the show it takes one year for post-production)."

He also added, "Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai. Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely (They dub it in 35-40 languages and released in 200 countries. It releases one year after the shoot, so I think Farzi Season 2 will definitely happen after one-and-a-half to two years)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON