Shahid Kapoor clicks 'nice pics' of Mira Rajput, says it's easy to make her look good; fans love their Instagram banter

On Thursday, Mira Rajput shared photos of herself from a recent photoshoot. The behind-the-scenes pictures were clicked by actor-husband Shahid Kapoor, whom Mira addressed as Mr K in her caption. Shahid also took to the comments section of his wife's post, and said 'it's too easy to make her look good'. Soon, fans reacted to Mira's latest photos clicked by Shahid, and left comments about the 'cute couple'. Also read: Mira Rajput jumps into pool, feasts on Konkan thali on Goa holiday with kids Misha, Zain and Shahid Kapoor

Mira was captured getting her hair fixed during a photoshoot in the black-and-white candid photos Shahid Kapoor clicked. She captioned her Instagram post, "He clicks nice pictures right? Brownie points for Mr K (Shahid Kapoor)." In the comments section of Mira's post, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "When the subject looks like you it's too easy to make it look good." Fans loved the husband-wife's social media exchange.

One commented, "Mr K does everything right for his Mrs Right (Mira)." One more wrote about Mira, "But with you there is no wrong angle, brownie points for Mrs K too." One fan commented, "You guys are so cute." Praising Shahid's photography skills, one person wrote, 'He is the best." One person also made a reference to Shahid's character from his web series Farzi, in which his character Sunny plays an artist. He commented, "Hamare artist sir kese hai mam (how is our artist doing)." Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Prime Video's web series Farzi, which is helmed by director duo Raj and DK.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often share each other's photos on Instagram. Recently, Shahid posted a photo of them from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's mehendi ceremony. Mira and Shahid had also posted photos of them posing in their designer best during the actor's wedding last month at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Mira and Shahid married in 2015. They welcomed daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in 2018. Mira launched her YouTube channel in December 2021, where she often shares her beauty and home décor tips, alongside food recommendations and travel insights.

Last year, Mira had talked about being labelled as a 'star wife', while speaking with host Janice Sequeira on her chat show, Social Media Star with Janice. Mira had said, “We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don't like listening to 'star kid' for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that.”

