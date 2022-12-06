Shahid Kapoor turns model for Mira Rajput, poses near Helen and Waheeda Rehman murals on Mumbai street. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor turned model on the streets of Mumbai for his wife Mira Rajput. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Shahid posted a photo in which he stood against a wall that had murals of veteran actors Helen and Waheeda Rehman. (Also Read | Mira Rajput refuses to answer Shahid Kapoor as he asks her ‘you like hairy legs’)

In the picture, the colourful wall had paintings featuring characters of the two veteran actors from their films. Shahid looked away from the camera as he rested one of his legs on the wall. He wore a beige T-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.

Sharing the picture, Shahid captioned the post, "Lifin’ aamchi (our) Mumbai (camera emoji) credit @mira.kapoor." Reacting to the post, actor Raashii Khanna posted heart eyes emoji.

Shahid regularly shares his pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse inside his life. He also shares posts featuring Mira Rajput. Last month, he posted a clip and teased Mira about her favourite thing about him. Sharing the video, he wrote, "It’s all about my laagzzz! Isn't it @mira.kapoor." Shahid tied the knot with Mira in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha and son Zain, who were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Recently, Mira spoke about being labelled as a 'star wife' while speaking with Janice Sequeira. As quoted by news agency ANI, Mira had said, "We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don't like listening to 'star kid' for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that. But that term is still in use, like it needs to kind of find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of a star wife, what does that mean?"

Shahid will soon make his digital debut with director Raj and DK's upcoming action thriller series Farzi along with Vijay Sethupathi. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. Apart from that, he also has director Ali Abbas Zafar's next Bloody Daddy in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON