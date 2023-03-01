Shahid Kapoor was left heartbroken with Jersey failure: 'We could have made better choices'

Shahid Kapoor has once again shared his feelings after his last theatrical release Jersey fell flat at the box office. He said the film's failure broke his heart. The actor is currently earning praise for his debut web series, Farzi. He creates counterfeit currency in the show which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait and Regina Cassandra. Also read: Shahid Kapoor says he hated being called cute: 'Why would you say that to anybody?'

Shahid played a former cricketer in Jersey, which also starred his actor father Pankaj Kapur. Mrunal Thakur played the female lead in the film. It however, didn't find many takers at the ticket counters and collected just ₹19.68 crore at the domestic box office.

Talking about how the film's poor performance affected him, Shahid told Indianexpress.com, “It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months. The universe was not kind. With Jersey I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, uska mazaa chala jaata hai (it looses its flavour). We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer.”

“I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control," he added.

Last year, Mrunal Thakur had told ETimes, "Apart from performances, there are a number of other factors that make a film work like positioning, marketing, etc. We spared no efforts. Maybe it’s a phase. Maybe there’re so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening. But obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could’ve done better because it’s a good film. Honestly, I was a little low."

Jersey was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and marked his Hindi directorial debut. It was the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Shahid is currently working on an untitled romantic comedy and has one more film in the pipeline.

