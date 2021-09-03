Shakti Kapoor on turning 70: I don’t feel old at all, I feel like I am in my thirties

Shakti Kapoor does not believe in the concept of growing a year older with each of his birthdays. The actor says that his energy level can give any youngster run for their money, quite literally.

Kapoor, who turns 70 today, says, “I don’t feel 70, I don’t feel old at all. I feel like I am in my thirties. I feel somewhere around 33 to 38. My energy level can match up to any youngsters and I feel I am more fit and energetic than them. I do my walking and I have 35000 per day steps mark. That is my record per day. My physical level and mental level is that of any 30-year-old old.”

Kapoor, who is father to actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, says that people often complain that he does behave his age.

“People tell me that ‘oh you don’t behave like the father of two grown up kids.’ Then they make you think that ‘oh I have aged’,” the actor notes.

However, he also says that he does wonder at times where all these years went. “I was 21 when I did my first film and today I am 70 and so much has changed in life. I do think of my journey so far and then I start realizing what a fruitful journey that I have had. I have lived a life king size and full masti se enjoy karte hue,” he shares. A boy from Delhi came with nothing and even till today I am working. I am doing two webs series and recently completed a film. I am going to be very happy on this birthday,” he says.

But birthdays are no different for him than any other day, “I have never taken birthdays very seriously. For me my birthday is not a big deal. It is just like any other day. Mostly in my life, I have been working on my birthdays and it used to be very normal day. But my family now is very excited about my birthday, especially Shraddha is very excited about her Papa’s birthday,” he says.

But this year since it is a milestone birthday for him, his family is planning something special. “It is not going to be a big party and it is going to be only family, that is what I presume. It is going to be a simple one. We are having a lunch which my daughter Shraddha is organizing. And Siddhanth is organizing some surprise which I am not aware,” he concludes.

Shakti Kapoor on Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding rumours: Jab shaadi hogi, tab hogi.

I have realized that soch ab bahut alag hai. Shraddha is a very independent girl. Abhi unke haal pe unko chhorr do. The only thing is that they are keeping healthy and not doing anything wrong. She is making me so proud with her work. I am very happy with her achievements, she is working very hard. You don’t have to worry about them. People keep asking me that Shradhaa Kapoor shaadi kar rahi hai. I don’t know from where these news come from every 6 months. There is a lot of curiosity which I understand. Jab shaadi hogi, tab hogi. People ask me if I have agreed, but my point is even if I disagree, will they listen to me? So it is better that I keep shut and see what they are doing in life and let them enjoy. Tammannah sabki hoti hai that their kids get married but who jab karenge tab karenge.