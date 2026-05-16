Sham Kaushal pens heartfelt message on ‘puttar’ Vicky Kaushal's 38th birthday; gives him ‘jor di jhappi’

Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal continue to prove they are one of Bollywood’s most heartwarming father-son duos. To mark his elder son’s birthday on May 16, the veteran action director took to Instagram to share a touching note dedicated to Vicky. The Sardar Udham actor turned 38 today, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes and love for the birthday star.

Sham Kaushal showered blessings on Vicky Kaushal, on his birthday.

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Sham Kaushal shared a candid snap with Vicky Kaushal, with the father-son duo subtly twinning in matching trousers, perfectly capturing their warm and relaxed bond. In his heartfelt note, Sham lovingly referred to Vicky as “puttar” while showering him with God’s blessings and best wishes on his special day. He also expressed how proud and blessed he feels to have a son like him.

Inside Sham Kaushal’s birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal

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{{^usCountry}} The Om Shanti Om action director shared a candid picture with Vicky Kaushal, capturing a quiet and relaxed father-son moment. Seated on an olive green gingham sofa, Sham looked effortlessly stylish in a jet-black shirt paired with relaxed off-white linen trousers, while Vicky kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt and matching off-white linen pants – subtly twinning with his father. The duo appeared engrossed in something on the floor as they looked down together, while books, notebooks, and card games were neatly stacked together between them on the sofa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Om Shanti Om action director shared a candid picture with Vicky Kaushal, capturing a quiet and relaxed father-son moment. Seated on an olive green gingham sofa, Sham looked effortlessly stylish in a jet-black shirt paired with relaxed off-white linen trousers, while Vicky kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt and matching off-white linen pants – subtly twinning with his father. The duo appeared engrossed in something on the floor as they looked down together, while books, notebooks, and card games were neatly stacked together between them on the sofa. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding an even warmer and celebratory touch to the heartfelt birthday tribute, Sham Kaushal paired the post with Nakash Aziz’s upbeat track I Wish U Happy Happy Birthday. The emotional post beautifully reflected the close bond the father-son duo shares, as he poured his love and blessings into a heartfelt note dedicated to his eldest son. In the caption, he wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe…. Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09,” expressing his immense pride, affection, and gratitude for his son on the special occasion.

Vicky Kaushal’s relationship with Sham Kaushal

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Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal share a deeply warm and affectionate father-son bond that is often visible through their public interactions and social media posts. Sham, the veteran action director behind acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, and Padmaavat, frequently celebrates his son’s milestones and achievements online with heartfelt messages and blessings. Last November, when Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy, Sham took to Instagram to joyfully share the news, expressing his gratitude at becoming a grandfather while showering love and blessings on the couple and the newborn.

Born in 1988 in a suburban chawl in Mumbai to Sham and homemaker Veena Kaushal, Vicky was initially encouraged by his father to pursue engineering before eventually finding his calling in acting. Over the years, their relationship has evolved into one built on deep respect, admiration, and mutual support. Sham is also father to Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s younger brother, who has also made a name for himself in the film industry.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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