Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi looks cool in funky glasses, granddaughter shares pic
bollywood

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi looks cool in funky glasses, granddaughter shares pic

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi celebrated her 80th birthday recently. On the occasion, her granddaughter Tulsi Kapoor shared a few pictures of her.  
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi turned 80.

Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter Tusli Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures of her grandmother, the late actor's wife Neila Devi on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Tusli shared three pictures and wished her on the occasion. 

In one of the pictures, Neila wore a pair of sunglasses with the words ‘happy birthday’ stuck on them. In another, she was seated on a couch while her dog rested by her feet. The third picture featured Tusli and Neila posing together. 

Sharing the pictures, Tulsi said, “Happy birthday to the coolest, funniest, sweetest grandmother one could ever ask for. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. I love you more than words can say.” Jatin Sial, grandson of Prithiviraj Kapoor, also shared a picture with Neila and wished her on her 80th birthday. 

 

Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and his granddaughter Tulsi Kapoor.
RELATED STORIES

Earlier this week, a few members of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, came together to have lunch with Neila. Jatin shared a photo on Instagram from the gathering and said, “A grand family get together, thanks neila aunty," he wrote. In the photo, Neila was seen blowing out candles on a cake while the Kapoors surrounded her. Randhir's daughter, actor Karisma Kapoor expressing regret over missing the lunch. “Missed meeting you all,” she wrote in the comments section of the post. 

Shammi Kapoor married Neila after the death of his first wife, Geeta Dutt. Neila become a stepmother to his children from Geeta – son Aditya Raj Kapoor and daughter Kanchan. Tulsi is the daughter of Aditya.

Also read: When Rishi Kapoor told Neetu Kapoor: 'I'll only date you, never get married to you'

Speaking about her bond with her stepchildren, Neila told Filmfare in 2012, "I wanted to be friends with them. It was easier to make friends with my son Aditya who was around 12 then. He was miserable in the boarding school in Sanawar. So I got him back. I made him feel he was at home.” 

However, it took her longer to win over Kanchan. “She was only three and a half when her mother passed away. Kanchan was difficult because she had not known a mother – just a little bit of her father and Krishnaji and now someone had come to share her father. She’d wonder pehle aate the aur jaate the (earlier women would come and go) … yeh toh permanent ho gayee (she is permanent). I began taking Kanchan along with us wherever we went - whether it was a premiere or outdoors. I didn’t want her to feel that I had taken her father away from her. Once we became friends, it was fine. Today she’s a pillar of strength," she added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shammi kapoor kapoor family
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dino Morea: I was ill advised in the beginning of my career, chose some films I shouldn’t have

5

Kareena Kapoor's cutie Jehangir Ali Khan's adorable photos

Sudhir Mishra on Nawaz bagging Emmy nod for Serious Men: It gives quality certificate to projects

Raqesh Bapat blushes when asked about meeting Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP