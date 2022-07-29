Shamshera box office day 7: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'collapses' after first week at 40 crore

Friday marked one week of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera at the box office after its release on July 22 and nothing much improved. After a decent start, the film has now failed with poor performance throughout the week. In simpler words, it has officially ‘collapsed’ with low earnings. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt writes long note on Ranbir Kapoor getting 'hate' for Shamshera)

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera marks Ranbir’s first film in four years. He was last seen in his hit film Sanju. Besides Ranbir, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It has Ranbir in a double role for the first time. The film narrates the story of a fictional city where an enslaved tribe fights for freedom.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shamshera has shown downward trends with each day. While the movie earned ₹ 10.25 on its opening day, it has now made a business of ₹ 1.50 crore on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. “ #Shamshera collapses... The Week 1 numbers are a shocker... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh on box office report of Shamshera.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt penned a long note on the failure of Shamshera. Addressing the hate and the rage the film has been getting since its release, he said, “It's a movie made up of blood, sweat, and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audience to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in.”

“It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said,” he further added.

