Shanaya Kapoor chills in Ibiza with friends, fans say she 'looks like Eleven from Stranger Things'

Shanaya Kapoor is on a break as she jetted off to Ibiza with her close friends. All set to make her acting debut soon, Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor, who appeared on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya shared several pictures from her trip on Instagram, and captioned them, “Life is my favourite movie.” (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Bedhadak not shelved)

In the first picture, Shanaya is seen striking a pose in a mirror selfie wearing a neon green crop top and shirt with a pair of shorts. While the next one is clicked inside a flight, other pictures feature her friends. Shanaya also went for a quick dip with her friends on the trip, and shared a glimpse of their yacht ride. Going by her last photo, she also visited a nightclub.

As soon as she shared the photos, Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Nice glasses.” Maheep added a series of red heart emojis. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “You look like Eleven here from (Stranger Things) season 4.” Another person commented, “All hearts to this girl.”

Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. She will start filming next year. In the movie, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Earlier, there were reports about Bedhadak getting shelved. However, Karan Johar, who is backing the film under his banner, clarified that the film will commence its shoot in 2023. “@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year!!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!” wrote Karan Johar.

Bedhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also marks the acting debuts of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, besides Shanaya. The actors are reportedly reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film.

Ahead of her debut, Shanaya also made her fashion week debut, when walked for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Talking about Shanaya, her cousin, actor Janhvi Kapoor told Pinkvilla in a recent interview, “Sometimes Shanaya asks me for more advice than Khushi (Kapoor) does but they're both smart and confident like I was in Delhi for Shanaya's ramp walk that she did for Manish Malhotra's show and I was in awe of how confident she was. She owned that ramp and I thought that that was so cool and people underestimate it. How gutsy it is to be in front of everyone and have that much confidence and be unfazed. It takes a lot and not many people can. I don't know pull it off with that much ease I think."

