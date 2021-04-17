Shanaya Kapoor reveals a bathroom habit in her latest Instagram post and it's relatable

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Saturday shared pictures of herself post a shower. Dressed in a white bathrobe and wearing lavender nail paint, Shanaya flaunted her damped hair while she smiled for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures and captioned, "*sits in bathrobe for 3 hours after shower*", followed by emojis. Reacting to the post, her mother Maheep dropped a heart in the comments section.

Shanaya religiously posts her pictures and videos giving her followers update on her professional and personal life. Recently, she was seen spending time with her brother Jahaan Kapoor. She shared a picture of their time together on her Instagram stories and said, "Only enemy I can't live without!!!!" followed by an emoji. Shanaya also wrote "double trouble" on the photo.

She has also shared videos from her belly dance sessions with her instructor, Sanjana Muthreja. In one of her recent posts, she was seen performing to Beyonce and Shakira's Beautiful Liar.

Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Making the announcement in March, Shanaya had written, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Karan Johar posted on Instagram, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for Covid-19: 'I'm super positive about life'

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She was also seen making an appearance in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.