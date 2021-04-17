IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for Covid-19: 'I'm super positive about life'
Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans.
Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for Covid-19: 'I'm super positive about life'

  • Bhumi Pednekar has recovered from Covid-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 08:23 PM IST

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday said she has recovered from Covid-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans. "Am negative but super positive about life," she wrote, using hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.'

The 31-year-old actor had opened up about her Covid-19 diagnosis on April 5, writing she had "mild symptoms" and was under isolation. "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

"Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she had added.

During her quarantine period, she had shared a health update stating that she 'this is a lot harder than you can' and urged people to step out of the home if it’s really necessary.

Earlier this month, Pednekar was shooting for Karan Johar-backed film Mr Lele in the city with actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also contracted the virus. Kaushal tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday.

The second wave of coronavirus infected many celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Also Read: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel

Bhumi was last seen in Durgamati, a horror-thriller on Amazon Prime. She will also be seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bhumi pednekar covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more

Related Stories

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind with their daughter.
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind with their daughter.
others

Ludo actor Pearle Maaney reveals daughter’s name: 'She's made our lives happier'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Actor Pearle Maaney and her husband Srinish Aravind have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. Check out the meaning behind it.
READ FULL STORY
With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the senior actor, who was shooting till recently for two projects, is sad to see the situation. She feels people are casual and careless.
With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the senior actor, who was shooting till recently for two projects, is sad to see the situation. She feels people are casual and careless.
bollywood

Poonam Dhillon: Requesting the govt to give priority to the entertainment industry for vaccines

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The senior actor says the second wave is serious and a difficult time for the industry; adds the entertainment industry is doing a service to keep people entertained when they are at home
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP